Charming brick ranch with three-bedrooms and two full baths. Large living room and family room. Large master bedroom with wood burning fireplace. Bright sunroom and deck overlooking private back yard. Much desired Myers Park Neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2924 Hanson Drive have any available units?
2924 Hanson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Hanson Drive have?
Some of 2924 Hanson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Hanson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Hanson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Hanson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 Hanson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2924 Hanson Drive offer parking?
No, 2924 Hanson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2924 Hanson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2924 Hanson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Hanson Drive have a pool?
No, 2924 Hanson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Hanson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2924 Hanson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Hanson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 Hanson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.