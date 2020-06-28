2921 Sunset Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location on Sunset in Sedgefield. Large, private fenced lot. Wonderful landscaping. Home has lots of charm including a huge living area in the front with a beautiful fireplace. Wired detached garage with a workshop and covered outdoor living space attached to it. Freshly painted inside and out. You will love the sun-room overlooking the private, wooded back yard! Note, the 3rd bedroom could function as an office. No closet. Easy walking distance to Freedom Park & SouthEnd! Quick trip to Park Road Shopping Center and uptown!! Listing agent is the owner.