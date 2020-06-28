All apartments in Charlotte
2921 Sunset Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

2921 Sunset Drive

2921 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Sunset Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location on Sunset in Sedgefield. Large, private fenced lot. Wonderful landscaping. Home has lots of charm including a huge living area in the front with a beautiful fireplace. Wired detached garage with a workshop and covered outdoor living space attached to it. Freshly painted inside and out. You will love the sun-room overlooking the private, wooded back yard! Note, the 3rd bedroom could function as an office. No closet. Easy walking distance to Freedom Park & SouthEnd! Quick trip to Park Road Shopping Center and uptown!! Listing agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Sunset Drive have any available units?
2921 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 2921 Sunset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2921 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2921 Sunset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
