2921 Sunset Drive

Amenities
Great location on Sunset in Sedgefield. Large, private fenced lot. Wonderful landscaping. Home has lots of charm including a huge living area in the front with a beautiful fireplace. Wired detached garage with a workshop and covered outdoor living space attached to it. Freshly painted inside and out. You will love the sun-room overlooking the private, wooded back yard! Note, the 3rd bedroom could function as an office. No closet. Easy walking distance to Freedom Park & SouthEnd! Quick trip to Park Road Shopping Center and uptown!! Listing agent is the owner.