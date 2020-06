Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Looking for a rental with a First and Second living space in HOT Country Club Heights? THIS is it. This 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath, updated kitchen, brand new appliances and new paint throughout has it all. Both living spaces have their own kitchens and basement areas. 40 foot wrap around back deck with large outdoor living space and fire pit for entertaining. Be in Plaza Midwood in 5 minutes or Uptown in 10. Look no further, Welcome HOME.