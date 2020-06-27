All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
2917 Amity Garden Court
2917 Amity Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Amity Garden Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE***
Hardwood flooring throughout. Lawn care provided by landlord. Convenient to shopping, dining and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Amity Garden Court have any available units?
2917 Amity Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2917 Amity Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Amity Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Amity Garden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Amity Garden Court is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Amity Garden Court offer parking?
No, 2917 Amity Garden Court does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Amity Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Amity Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Amity Garden Court have a pool?
No, 2917 Amity Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Amity Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 2917 Amity Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Amity Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Amity Garden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Amity Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Amity Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
