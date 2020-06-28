2913 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Awesome house in the heart of Plaza Midwood ready for immediate occupancy within walking distance to restaurants featuring open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in family room, fabulous kitchen with expansive island and granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dining area, laundry room with barn door and drop zone at rear entry. Private, fenced backyard with electronic gate and detached 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with amazing walk in custom closet and spa master bath with free standing tub, tile shower with frameless glass and dual vanities. The upper level features a loft overlooking the living room, bedroom with en suite bath and two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Low maintenance yard with view of the city at the back of the property. Most pets are okay. Minimum one year lease, may provide discount for longer than one year.