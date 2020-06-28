All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2913 Virginia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2913 Virginia Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

2913 Virginia Avenue

2913 Virginia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2913 Virginia Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Awesome house in the heart of Plaza Midwood ready for immediate occupancy within walking distance to restaurants featuring open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in family room, fabulous kitchen with expansive island and granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dining area, laundry room with barn door and drop zone at rear entry. Private, fenced backyard with electronic gate and detached 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with amazing walk in custom closet and spa master bath with free standing tub, tile shower with frameless glass and dual vanities. The upper level features a loft overlooking the living room, bedroom with en suite bath and two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Low maintenance yard with view of the city at the back of the property. Most pets are okay. Minimum one year lease, may provide discount for longer than one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
2913 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 2913 Virginia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 2913 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2913 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2913 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte