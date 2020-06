Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Dream Location, literally steps from the Sugar Creek Greenway!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome with all of the character and charm you are looking for!! This unit features include Hardwood flooring, Huge tile bathroom, Massive back porch, Generously sized living room and some of the Best Schools in all of CMS.

Water provided, all other utilities to be taken care of by Tenant.

Lawn Maintenance and Washer and Dryer Provided.



This unit will not last long!! Apply quickly!