2906 Little Stream Court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Great Townhome in Matthews - Nice End Unit Townhome in Matthews. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Hardwoods downstairs, New Ceramic Tile Planks in Kitchen-All Bathrooms & Laundry Room, New Carpet Upstairs. Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances + Washer & Dryer. Breakfast Bar and Dining Area are open to the Great Room. Upstairs feature 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Master Bath has Dual Vanity and Garden Tub/Shower Combo. Rear Patio and small exterior storage room. Close to shopping, dining and everything in between.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3376735)