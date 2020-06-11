All apartments in Charlotte
2820 Clemson Avenue
2820 Clemson Avenue

2820 Clemson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Clemson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming move-in ready ranch style home location in the Plaza Hills Subdivision ! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is wonderful with an inviting front porch, vaulted ceilings, original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an owner's suite with bath, dual shower head, separate tub and a large walk in closet, one car garage, however there is ample parking in both of the driveways and so much more! Convenient location close to uptown, and dining.
Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Clemson Avenue have any available units?
2820 Clemson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Clemson Avenue have?
Some of 2820 Clemson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Clemson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Clemson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Clemson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Clemson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Clemson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Clemson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2820 Clemson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Clemson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Clemson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2820 Clemson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Clemson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2820 Clemson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Clemson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Clemson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
