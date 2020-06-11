2820 Clemson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming move-in ready ranch style home location in the Plaza Hills Subdivision ! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is wonderful with an inviting front porch, vaulted ceilings, original hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an owner's suite with bath, dual shower head, separate tub and a large walk in closet, one car garage, however there is ample parking in both of the driveways and so much more! Convenient location close to uptown, and dining.

Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4572165)