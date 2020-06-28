2815 Albany Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home ready for your to move in. Home features laminate wood floors in the living room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Vinyl floors in kitchen, dining area and full bathroom. Living room has views into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features black appliance and dining area. All bedrooms are nice and spacious. Mud room and laundry room located off the kitchen with access to the back yard. Entertain or relax in the fenced yard with 2 storage buildings. Convenient location near everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com