Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:00 AM

2815 Albany Lane

2815 Albany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Albany Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home ready for your to move in. Home features laminate wood floors in the living room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Vinyl floors in kitchen, dining area and full bathroom. Living room has views into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features black appliance and dining area. All bedrooms are nice and spacious. Mud room and laundry room located off the kitchen with access to the back yard. Entertain or relax in the fenced yard with 2 storage buildings. Convenient location near everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Albany Lane have any available units?
2815 Albany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Albany Lane have?
Some of 2815 Albany Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Albany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Albany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Albany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Albany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2815 Albany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Albany Lane offers parking.
Does 2815 Albany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Albany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Albany Lane have a pool?
No, 2815 Albany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Albany Lane have accessible units?
No, 2815 Albany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Albany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Albany Lane has units with dishwashers.
