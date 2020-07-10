Rent Calculator
2812 Chalgrove Lane
2812 Chalgrove Lane
2812 Chalgrove Lane
Location
2812 Chalgrove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Carronbridge - Wonderful Home located at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac featuring a back deck overlooking woods and creek. Convenient Location with easy access to 77 & 485.
(RLNE5359434)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Chalgrove Lane have any available units?
2812 Chalgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2812 Chalgrove Lane have?
Some of 2812 Chalgrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2812 Chalgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Chalgrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Chalgrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Chalgrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Chalgrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Chalgrove Lane offers parking.
Does 2812 Chalgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Chalgrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Chalgrove Lane have a pool?
No, 2812 Chalgrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Chalgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2812 Chalgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Chalgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Chalgrove Lane has units with dishwashers.
