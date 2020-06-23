All apartments in Charlotte
2810 Selwyn Avenue
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

2810 Selwyn Avenue

2810 Selwyn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Lovely and light filled condo in the heart of Myers Park on Selwyn Ave. This stunning home is located in a mixed use building with shopping, dining and everything you need just a few feet away. Tranquil Court is a secure building with lovely amenities and luxury abounds. Inside the unit you will notice how large and open it feels. The master bedroom is large and features a wonderful en suite bath with frame-less shower and walk in closet. The home is laid out perfectly for entertaining! The large kitchen island accents the center of the home with views to the living, dining and covered patio. Downstairs are lovely, courtyards for relaxing and the retail spaces in the community include restaurants and entertainment venues! Seconds to Park Rd Shopping Center, Uptown or Southpark areas. Freedom Park is in the neighborhood as well as minutes to Park Rd Park. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

