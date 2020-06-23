2810 Selwyn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Lovely and light filled condo in the heart of Myers Park on Selwyn Ave. This stunning home is located in a mixed use building with shopping, dining and everything you need just a few feet away. Tranquil Court is a secure building with lovely amenities and luxury abounds. Inside the unit you will notice how large and open it feels. The master bedroom is large and features a wonderful en suite bath with frame-less shower and walk in closet. The home is laid out perfectly for entertaining! The large kitchen island accents the center of the home with views to the living, dining and covered patio. Downstairs are lovely, courtyards for relaxing and the retail spaces in the community include restaurants and entertainment venues! Seconds to Park Rd Shopping Center, Uptown or Southpark areas. Freedom Park is in the neighborhood as well as minutes to Park Rd Park. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Take a look today!