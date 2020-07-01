All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2807 Cougar Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2807 Cougar Hill Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

2807 Cougar Hill Court

2807 Cougar Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mountain Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2807 Cougar Hill Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court have any available units?
2807 Cougar Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2807 Cougar Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Cougar Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Cougar Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 Cougar Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Cougar Hill Court offers parking.
Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Cougar Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 2807 Cougar Hill Court has a pool.
Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 2807 Cougar Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Cougar Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Cougar Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Cougar Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte