Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

280 Bland Street W

280 West Bland Street · No Longer Available
Location

280 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous End Unit Townhome in the heart of South End. Walk to restaurants, breweries, shopping and more. Just 3 blocks from the light rail station...walk to work uptown, professional gaming events, theaters and parks. Fabulous 2 bedroom unit with additional office space on lower level. Main level boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas range and added storage. Great Room w tons of natural light, gas fireplace and dining area. Master Suite w large walk in closet, private master bath w dual vanities and large walk in shower. Large secondary bedroom w full bath. Additional office/flex space w full bath on lower level. Washer and Dryer Included. Home is move in ready w new carpet and fresh paint. Oversized one car garage w one additional space in driveway. Owner will accept max 2 roommates (bedrooms)...lower office can not be used for sleeping quarters. Great opportunity to live in one of Charlotte's hottest areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Bland Street W have any available units?
280 Bland Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Bland Street W have?
Some of 280 Bland Street W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Bland Street W currently offering any rent specials?
280 Bland Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Bland Street W pet-friendly?
No, 280 Bland Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 280 Bland Street W offer parking?
Yes, 280 Bland Street W offers parking.
Does 280 Bland Street W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Bland Street W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Bland Street W have a pool?
No, 280 Bland Street W does not have a pool.
Does 280 Bland Street W have accessible units?
No, 280 Bland Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Bland Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Bland Street W has units with dishwashers.
