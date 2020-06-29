280 Bland Street W

Amenities

Fabulous End Unit Townhome in the heart of South End. Walk to restaurants, breweries, shopping and more. Just 3 blocks from the light rail station...walk to work uptown, professional gaming events, theaters and parks. Fabulous 2 bedroom unit with additional office space on lower level. Main level boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas range and added storage. Great Room w tons of natural light, gas fireplace and dining area. Master Suite w large walk in closet, private master bath w dual vanities and large walk in shower. Large secondary bedroom w full bath. Additional office/flex space w full bath on lower level. Washer and Dryer Included. Home is move in ready w new carpet and fresh paint. Oversized one car garage w one additional space in driveway. Owner will accept max 2 roommates (bedrooms)...lower office can not be used for sleeping quarters. Great opportunity to live in one of Charlotte's hottest areas.