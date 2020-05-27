All apartments in Charlotte
2754 Tiergarten Ln

2754 Tiergarten Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2754 Tiergarten Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Hamlin Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, wood burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and walking distance to restaurants. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 8th 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Leah Chriss at 910-527-9298 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Tiergarten Ln have any available units?
2754 Tiergarten Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2754 Tiergarten Ln have?
Some of 2754 Tiergarten Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 Tiergarten Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Tiergarten Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Tiergarten Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2754 Tiergarten Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2754 Tiergarten Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Tiergarten Ln offers parking.
Does 2754 Tiergarten Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2754 Tiergarten Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Tiergarten Ln have a pool?
No, 2754 Tiergarten Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2754 Tiergarten Ln have accessible units?
No, 2754 Tiergarten Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Tiergarten Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2754 Tiergarten Ln has units with dishwashers.

