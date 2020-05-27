2754 Tiergarten Ln

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Hamlin Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, wood burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and walking distance to restaurants. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 8th 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Leah Chriss at 910-527-9298 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.