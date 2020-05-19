All apartments in Charlotte
2753 Silverthorn Drive

Location

2753 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse located in South Charlotte! Inviting open floor plan. Kitchen overlooks breakfast and living room. Kitchen island. All appliances included. Private patio backyard area. Located in a private gated community with a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and club house! Minutes from Uptown and NODA! Come see this now, because this will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Silverthorn Drive have any available units?
2753 Silverthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 Silverthorn Drive have?
Some of 2753 Silverthorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Silverthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Silverthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Silverthorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Silverthorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Silverthorn Drive offer parking?
No, 2753 Silverthorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2753 Silverthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Silverthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Silverthorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2753 Silverthorn Drive has a pool.
Does 2753 Silverthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2753 Silverthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Silverthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Silverthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

