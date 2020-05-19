2753 Silverthorn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse located in South Charlotte! Inviting open floor plan. Kitchen overlooks breakfast and living room. Kitchen island. All appliances included. Private patio backyard area. Located in a private gated community with a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and club house! Minutes from Uptown and NODA! Come see this now, because this will not last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.