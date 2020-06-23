2736 Lawton Bluff Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Must see this Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in a beautifully maintained community and in the popular Candlewyck area. Close to shopping, neighborhood grocery, and restaurants.



Available for a February 1, 2019 Move - In.



The stunning home features:



*Living room

*Dining room

*Kitchen equipped with all the appliances

*Laundry room

*Hardwood floors, Laminate floors

*Walk in Pantry

*Central air and heat

*Backyard

*Driveway



Community features:



*Community pool

*Walking trails

*Playground

*Tennis courts

*Lake



at This location and price this home will not last! To schedule you're tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing agent. If a pet is approved, there is a $350 pet deposit non-refundable PER Pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.



Schools:



Myers Park High

Carmel Middle

Olde Providence Elementary