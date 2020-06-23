2736 Lawton Bluff Road

Amenities
Must see this Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in a beautifully maintained community and in the popular Candlewyck area. Close to shopping, neighborhood grocery, and restaurants.
Available for a February 1, 2019 Move - In.
The stunning home features:
*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen equipped with all the appliances
*Laundry room
*Hardwood floors, Laminate floors
*Walk in Pantry
*Central air and heat
*Backyard
*Driveway
Community features:
*Community pool
*Walking trails
*Playground
*Tennis courts
*Lake
at This location and price this home will not last! To schedule you're tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing agent. If a pet is approved, there is a $350 pet deposit non-refundable PER Pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.
Schools:
Myers Park High
Carmel Middle
Olde Providence Elementary