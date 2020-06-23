All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2736 Lawton Bluff Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2736 Lawton Bluff Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:05 PM

2736 Lawton Bluff Road

2736 Lawton Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2736 Lawton Bluff Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Must see this Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in a beautifully maintained community and in the popular Candlewyck area. Close to shopping, neighborhood grocery, and restaurants.

Available for a February 1, 2019 Move - In.

The stunning home features:

*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen equipped with all the appliances
*Laundry room
*Hardwood floors, Laminate floors
*Walk in Pantry
*Central air and heat
*Backyard
*Driveway

Community features:

*Community pool
*Walking trails
*Playground
*Tennis courts
*Lake

at This location and price this home will not last! To schedule you're tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All owners do not approve pets. This is done on a case by case basis. Please ask the Leasing agent. If a pet is approved, there is a $350 pet deposit non-refundable PER Pet and there is an additional Monthly Pet Fee of $25 Per Pet.

Schools:

Myers Park High
Carmel Middle
Olde Providence Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road have any available units?
2736 Lawton Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road have?
Some of 2736 Lawton Bluff Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 Lawton Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2736 Lawton Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 Lawton Bluff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 Lawton Bluff Road is pet friendly.
Does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road offer parking?
No, 2736 Lawton Bluff Road does not offer parking.
Does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 Lawton Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 2736 Lawton Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 2736 Lawton Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 Lawton Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 Lawton Bluff Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte