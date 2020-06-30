All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2729 Celia Ave

2729 Celia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Celia Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Washington Terrace - close to uptown - 4 bed, 2bath story recently updated - Available 3/20/20

Come visit and checkout this newly refreshed home close to downtown. New interior paint,new flooring in most rooms blinds and new overhead lights. Master bedroom downstairs with garden tub/shower combination. Kitchen with eat-in area includes frig,stove and dishwasher. Vinyl siding and vinyl windows with blinds. Double space parking in front of house. Quiet dead-end street. Close to Johnson C. Smith University, Uptown, I-77 and I-85 within minutes. A few finishing items in house but will be available for move in by 3/1/20

All pets must be approved by owner and renters insurance required.

Qualifications: Please do drive by area first. Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental verifiable rental history
for last 12 months. Monthly income at least 3 x monthly rent. No serious criminal issues upon background check.

Directions: Take Beatties Ford Rd exit off Brookshire Freeway. Go left toward I-85. Take Celia Ave approx 1/4 mile on left. Go approx 1/4 mile and house on the left.

(RLNE5572900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Celia Ave have any available units?
2729 Celia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Celia Ave have?
Some of 2729 Celia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Celia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Celia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Celia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Celia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Celia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Celia Ave offers parking.
Does 2729 Celia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Celia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Celia Ave have a pool?
No, 2729 Celia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Celia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2729 Celia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Celia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Celia Ave has units with dishwashers.

