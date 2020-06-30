2729 Celia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Washington Terrace - close to uptown - 4 bed, 2bath story recently updated - Available 3/20/20



Come visit and checkout this newly refreshed home close to downtown. New interior paint,new flooring in most rooms blinds and new overhead lights. Master bedroom downstairs with garden tub/shower combination. Kitchen with eat-in area includes frig,stove and dishwasher. Vinyl siding and vinyl windows with blinds. Double space parking in front of house. Quiet dead-end street. Close to Johnson C. Smith University, Uptown, I-77 and I-85 within minutes. A few finishing items in house but will be available for move in by 3/1/20



All pets must be approved by owner and renters insurance required.



Qualifications: Please do drive by area first. Credit score 550 or higher. Good rental verifiable rental history

for last 12 months. Monthly income at least 3 x monthly rent. No serious criminal issues upon background check.



Directions: Take Beatties Ford Rd exit off Brookshire Freeway. Go left toward I-85. Take Celia Ave approx 1/4 mile on left. Go approx 1/4 mile and house on the left.



(RLNE5572900)