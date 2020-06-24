All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

2719 Selwyn Avenue

2719 Selwyn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Split Bedroom Plan, Dining and Sunken Living Area, Updated Kitchen includes Stainless Appliances, Corian Kitchen Counter tops, Tile Back Splash, New Hardwood Flooring throughout Except New Carpet in Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet in Master. Private Brick Patio Opens to Pool. Walk to Reids or Selwyn Pub. No Pets, No Smokers. Pool Currently under construction, projected to open Summer 2019. Minimum 1 Year Lease, 1 Month Security Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
2719 Selwyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Selwyn Avenue have?
Some of 2719 Selwyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Selwyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Selwyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2719 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2719 Selwyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2719 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Selwyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2719 Selwyn Avenue has a pool.
Does 2719 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2719 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 Selwyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
