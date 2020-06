Amenities

2715 Watson Dr:



This 2 bed 1 bath duplex home is all brick and sitting on a nice plot of land. It is located near the intersection of Remount Rd and West Blvd. It is conveniently located near local shops and restaurants. Even with the 2 main roads, it is a close-knit and quiet community.



Available move-in date of January 7, 2020.



This Duplex Features:



* Living room

* Kitchen comes with appliances

* A/C units needed

* Utility room with washer and dryer hook up

* Gas and electric

* Hardwood floors

* Driveway

* Spacious backyard



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets are not allowed.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools Assigned;



Barringer Academic Center

Sedgefield Middle

Harding University High