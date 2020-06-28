All apartments in Charlotte
2715 Royston Road
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

2715 Royston Road

2715 Royston Road · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Royston Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute & cozy 3 bed, 1 bath brick ranch in west Charlotte - Subdivision: Ashley Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1952
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Ashley Park Elem., Ashley Park Middle, West Charlotte High School

This traditional brick ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and over 1200 square feet. Large living/dining room with fireplace, spacious kitchen area and laundry/storage room. The home also has a great size patio and big back yard. Located just off of Camp Greene St. near Freedom Dr. Close to both I-77 and I-85. Minutes from BofA stadium and Uptown, short drive to trendy/modern restaurants, shopping and breweries. Rent with first months rent and $825 deposit.

(RLNE5119519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

