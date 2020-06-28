2715 Royston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute & cozy 3 bed, 1 bath brick ranch in west Charlotte - Subdivision: Ashley Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 1952

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Ashley Park Elem., Ashley Park Middle, West Charlotte High School



This traditional brick ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and over 1200 square feet. Large living/dining room with fireplace, spacious kitchen area and laundry/storage room. The home also has a great size patio and big back yard. Located just off of Camp Greene St. near Freedom Dr. Close to both I-77 and I-85. Minutes from BofA stadium and Uptown, short drive to trendy/modern restaurants, shopping and breweries. Rent with first months rent and $825 deposit.



(RLNE5119519)