Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

2714 Von Thuringer Court

Location

2714 Von Thuringer Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Picture perfect 3 BR 2.5 bath townhome in a highly sought after location tucked away in a great community with a pool and minutes from everything happening to include Quail Corners, South Park, the light rail, and all major commute thoroughfares. This townhome lives like a single family without the hassle of exterior maintenance. Completely updated throughout with modern, sleek style to include wood laminate flooring, stone countertops in all baths, an updated kitchen to include new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, fireplace, enclosed patio, walk to Quail Corners Shopping Center. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Von Thuringer Court have any available units?
2714 Von Thuringer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Von Thuringer Court have?
Some of 2714 Von Thuringer Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Von Thuringer Court currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Von Thuringer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Von Thuringer Court pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Von Thuringer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2714 Von Thuringer Court offer parking?
No, 2714 Von Thuringer Court does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Von Thuringer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Von Thuringer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Von Thuringer Court have a pool?
Yes, 2714 Von Thuringer Court has a pool.
Does 2714 Von Thuringer Court have accessible units?
No, 2714 Von Thuringer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Von Thuringer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Von Thuringer Court does not have units with dishwashers.

