2714 Von Thuringer Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Picture perfect 3 BR 2.5 bath townhome in a highly sought after location tucked away in a great community with a pool and minutes from everything happening to include Quail Corners, South Park, the light rail, and all major commute thoroughfares. This townhome lives like a single family without the hassle of exterior maintenance. Completely updated throughout with modern, sleek style to include wood laminate flooring, stone countertops in all baths, an updated kitchen to include new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, fireplace, enclosed patio, walk to Quail Corners Shopping Center. MOVE IN READY!