Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

2713 Grain Mill Lane

2713 Grain Mill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Grain Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A great two bedroom, two and a half bath convenient to I-485. Unit is located close to the front of the development and directly across from the neighborhood pool. Home comes with a washer and dryer. Renter is responsible for all utilities. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee that will include a credit and background check. Tenant must carry liability insurance.. Please do not request a showing if you are currently under a lease and not able to occupy immediately. contact listing agent for a copy of the rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 Grain Mill Lane have any available units?
2713 Grain Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 Grain Mill Lane have?
Some of 2713 Grain Mill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 Grain Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2713 Grain Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 Grain Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2713 Grain Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2713 Grain Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2713 Grain Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 2713 Grain Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 Grain Mill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 Grain Mill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2713 Grain Mill Lane has a pool.
Does 2713 Grain Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 2713 Grain Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 Grain Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 Grain Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.

