2713 Grain Mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking pool

A great two bedroom, two and a half bath convenient to I-485. Unit is located close to the front of the development and directly across from the neighborhood pool. Home comes with a washer and dryer. Renter is responsible for all utilities. There is a $30 non-refundable application fee that will include a credit and background check. Tenant must carry liability insurance.. Please do not request a showing if you are currently under a lease and not able to occupy immediately. contact listing agent for a copy of the rental application.