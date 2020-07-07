Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:18 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208
2640 Reid Park Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2640 Reid Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1200; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $1200.00; IMRID18035
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 have any available units?
2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 have?
Some of 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 offers parking.
Does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 have a pool?
No, 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 have accessible units?
No, 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Reid Park lane Charlotte NC 28208 has units with dishwashers.
