Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

2636 Park Road

2636 Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Hot Dilworth Edge community - Ground floor - 1Br/1FB condo has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED and looks like a model home with private rear patio. - Call Jeff w/ Childs Realty Svcs. 704-712-6509 to see/reserve today! - New appliances, ceiling fans, cabinets, granite countertops, flooring, tile backsplash and designer tub/shower tile with ample storage also has new designer tile flooring; you name it! Enjoy the cool POOL (just yards away) right in front of your designated parking space. Laminate/wood flooring in large living room & in LR & BR, walk-in closet, large bathroom (long) Washer & Dryer included. AVAIL for immediate occupancy. Updated w/ insulated windows & sliding door to private patio. This is a nice older complex surrounded by MUCH more expensive housing. Moments to Uptown Charlotte &; spitting distance to hospitals, shopping, dining and entertainment Across street from RuSan's -Famous Sushi! Better HURRY! Reserve today! No smoking inside - Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Park Road have any available units?
2636 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Park Road have?
Some of 2636 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2636 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Park Road offers parking.
Does 2636 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 2636 Park Road has a pool.
Does 2636 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2636 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
