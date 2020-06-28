2636 Park Road

Amenities

Hot Dilworth Edge community - Ground floor - 1Br/1FB condo has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED and looks like a model home with private rear patio. - Call Jeff w/ Childs Realty Svcs. 704-712-6509 to see/reserve today! - New appliances, ceiling fans, cabinets, granite countertops, flooring, tile backsplash and designer tub/shower tile with ample storage also has new designer tile flooring; you name it! Enjoy the cool POOL (just yards away) right in front of your designated parking space. Laminate/wood flooring in large living room & in LR & BR, walk-in closet, large bathroom (long) Washer & Dryer included. AVAIL for immediate occupancy. Updated w/ insulated windows & sliding door to private patio. This is a nice older complex surrounded by MUCH more expensive housing. Moments to Uptown Charlotte &; spitting distance to hospitals, shopping, dining and entertainment Across street from RuSan's -Famous Sushi! Better HURRY! Reserve today! No smoking inside - Please!