Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Lock in this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom today! Enter through the front, large windows allow an abundance of light to accentuate the natural beauty of this property. Carpet throughout living room, hallway and bedrooms. Open kitchen with lots of space. Back door opens up to a large fenced in yard. Storage closet in the back of house can be used by resident.



All utilities are separate.



Schedule your self tour! Go to www.rentbottomline.com to apply