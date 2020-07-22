2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This adorable home is loaded with charm and curb appeal, featuring a covered front porch, a notched corner garage door, a dual gabled roof-line and shutters! The floorplan is ideal for entertaining and features a spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook with upgraded lighting, that opens to the great room accented with a corner fireplace. The open kitchen features ample cabinetry and counter space. Both bedrooms with vaulted ceilings include walk-in closets and private baths, with the master suite featuring an upgraded on-suite bath including a water closet. The fenced backyard has a patio overlooking a mature evergreen screen. Located in the Mountain Island area, this home is minutes to I-485, I-85, shopping, dining and entertainment including all the excitement in the Northlake area and the Whitewater Center! Enjoy easy access to local parks. Only a twenty minute commute to Uptown. Pets conditional.