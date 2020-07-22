All apartments in Charlotte
2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive

2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This adorable home is loaded with charm and curb appeal, featuring a covered front porch, a notched corner garage door, a dual gabled roof-line and shutters! The floorplan is ideal for entertaining and features a spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook with upgraded lighting, that opens to the great room accented with a corner fireplace. The open kitchen features ample cabinetry and counter space. Both bedrooms with vaulted ceilings include walk-in closets and private baths, with the master suite featuring an upgraded on-suite bath including a water closet. The fenced backyard has a patio overlooking a mature evergreen screen. Located in the Mountain Island area, this home is minutes to I-485, I-85, shopping, dining and entertainment including all the excitement in the Northlake area and the Whitewater Center! Enjoy easy access to local parks. Only a twenty minute commute to Uptown. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive have any available units?
2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive have?
Some of 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Rozzelles Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
