Amenities

Brick home, master suite on main, formal living room and dining room. Remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel, walk in closets and location convenient to Cotswold shopping and dining. Partially covered porch and screened porch. Large shady lot. Patio for entertaining. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.