All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2622 Park Road Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2622 Park Road Unit C
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

2622 Park Road Unit C

2622 Park Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2622 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy 2-BR Dilworth Condo - Move-In Ready! - Cozy top floor Condo on the border of Dilworth and Sedgefield w/ large covered balcony. Wonderful location walkable to tons of shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and parks. Just a short drive to Uptown, Park Rd Shopping district, South Park & Charlotte Airport. Convenient to public transportation. Very efficient unit with new windows and double sliding glass doors. Reserved parking, washer/dryer included, and community pool.

Apply at www.myhomeleasing.com/application

(RLNE5490690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Park Road Unit C have any available units?
2622 Park Road Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Park Road Unit C have?
Some of 2622 Park Road Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Park Road Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Park Road Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Park Road Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Park Road Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2622 Park Road Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Park Road Unit C offers parking.
Does 2622 Park Road Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2622 Park Road Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Park Road Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 2622 Park Road Unit C has a pool.
Does 2622 Park Road Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2622 Park Road Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Park Road Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Park Road Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte