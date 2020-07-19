Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2605 Dundeen - 2
2605 Dundeen - 2
2605 Dundeen St
Location
2605 Dundeen St, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath duplex only 7 minutes from uptown Charlotte, water and lights included!
This duplex is located only 7 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 have any available units?
2605 Dundeen - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2605 Dundeen - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Dundeen - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Dundeen - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 offer parking?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 have a pool?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Dundeen - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Dundeen - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
