259 Hurston Circle

Welcome home to the beautiful Lela Court Community. Check out this sparkling clean move-in ready Townhome, located in the heart of the Historic Wesley Heights Community, walking distance from Uptown Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, the Greenway and lots of open parking. Enjoy the awesome restaurants, nearby shopping and entertainment. Step into this well maintained open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, gas log fireplace, built-in entertainment unit and separate dining area. The kitchen features recessed & pendant lights, bar island, granite counters, all black appliances to include, a space saver microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and smooth-top range/oven. Upper level has 2 spacious Bedrooms, with separate en-suite bathrooms, laundry closet with full size Washer & Dryer. As an extra bonus, there is an enclosed private patio with a tree line view.