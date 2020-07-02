All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 259 Hurston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
259 Hurston Circle
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

259 Hurston Circle

259 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

259 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to the beautiful Lela Court Community. Check out this sparkling clean move-in ready Townhome, located in the heart of the Historic Wesley Heights Community, walking distance from Uptown Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, the Greenway and lots of open parking. Enjoy the awesome restaurants, nearby shopping and entertainment. Step into this well maintained open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, gas log fireplace, built-in entertainment unit and separate dining area. The kitchen features recessed & pendant lights, bar island, granite counters, all black appliances to include, a space saver microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and smooth-top range/oven. Upper level has 2 spacious Bedrooms, with separate en-suite bathrooms, laundry closet with full size Washer & Dryer. As an extra bonus, there is an enclosed private patio with a tree line view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Hurston Circle have any available units?
259 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 259 Hurston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
259 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 259 Hurston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 259 Hurston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 259 Hurston Circle offers parking.
Does 259 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 259 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 259 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 259 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Hurston Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte