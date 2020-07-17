Amenities

253 Scofield Road, Charlotte, NC 28209-3627 - Barclay Downs-3 bedroom 2 bath, split level home is located in the heart of South Park, just minutes from shopping and dining. Exterior of this home features a brick and vinyl front, a large fenced backyard, back patio and a 12 X 16 wired out-building/shop in rear of yard. Large den and office. Appliances provided are Range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Gas heat - decorative fireplace. Built in 1960, this home features approx. 2100 sq ft. of living space. No Smoking/Pets Negotiable



Directions: From Sharon Road. Right onto Runnymede Lane, left onto Barclay Downs Drive, Right onto Scofield. Home is on the right.



