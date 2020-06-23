2517 Portland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Will do a 6 month lease for $3600 a month. Please call the owner Carol, 704-578-1801 direct for showings or information. 3-Bedroom, 2-bath ranch in one of the most convenient and sought after locations in Myers Park. Located on a non-cut-through street and a short distance from uptown, stores, restaurants and hospitals. Great schools. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Formal rooms plus den and large glassed-in sunroom. Large laundry room with washer and dryer located off spacious kitchen. Walled/fenced in backyard, one car garage and one car carport. Lawn maintenance included in lease. Will do a 6 month lease also call owner for details, Pets conditional.