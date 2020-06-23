All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2517 Portland Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM

2517 Portland Avenue

2517 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Portland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Will do a 6 month lease for $3600 a month. Please call the owner Carol, 704-578-1801 direct for showings or information. 3-Bedroom, 2-bath ranch in one of the most convenient and sought after locations in Myers Park. Located on a non-cut-through street and a short distance from uptown, stores, restaurants and hospitals. Great schools. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Formal rooms plus den and large glassed-in sunroom. Large laundry room with washer and dryer located off spacious kitchen. Walled/fenced in backyard, one car garage and one car carport. Lawn maintenance included in lease. Will do a 6 month lease also call owner for details, Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Portland Avenue have any available units?
2517 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 2517 Portland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Portland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Portland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2517 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Portland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2517 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2517 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Portland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
