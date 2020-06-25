All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 18 2019 at 4:53 PM

2516 Reid Oaks Drive

Location

2516 Reid Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location, location, location! This wonderful home is close to the airport, uptown and I-85. This home features an open living space; sunny kitchen with lots of storage, and all of the major kitchen appliances are included. In addition to all this the master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and a spa inspired master bathroom retreat that features a garden tub and separate shower. This lovely home will NOT last long! Submit an application, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive have any available units?
2516 Reid Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2516 Reid Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Reid Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Reid Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Reid Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Reid Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
