2516 Reid Oaks Drive

Amenities

pet friendly hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Location, location, location! This wonderful home is close to the airport, uptown and I-85. This home features an open living space; sunny kitchen with lots of storage, and all of the major kitchen appliances are included. In addition to all this the master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and a spa inspired master bathroom retreat that features a garden tub and separate shower. This lovely home will NOT last long! Submit an application, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.