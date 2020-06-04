All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2512 Daniel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2512 Daniel Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

2512 Daniel Street

2512 Daniel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2512 Daniel Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
All the Charm of an 1940s bungalow but the comfort, size & layout of a new home. Open floor plan boasts of a beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, 42" upgraded soft-close cabinets, subway tile backsplash, beverage center, and large island. Main level guest suite with full bath has beautiful hardwoods that run throughout the main level of home. Also enjoy two living areas on main both with fireplaces - one wood-burning and the other gas. Huge Master suite is on second floor separated from secondary bedrooms with large bonus room. Master features spacious walk-in closet and bath with dual vanity and frameless shower. New roof, new windows throughout and newly built 2-car garage. Wonderful Midwood location next to the arts district and minutes from Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Daniel Street have any available units?
2512 Daniel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Daniel Street have?
Some of 2512 Daniel Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Daniel Street currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Daniel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Daniel Street pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Daniel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2512 Daniel Street offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Daniel Street offers parking.
Does 2512 Daniel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Daniel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Daniel Street have a pool?
No, 2512 Daniel Street does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Daniel Street have accessible units?
No, 2512 Daniel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Daniel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Daniel Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte