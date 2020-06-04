2512 Daniel Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

All the Charm of an 1940s bungalow but the comfort, size & layout of a new home. Open floor plan boasts of a beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, 42" upgraded soft-close cabinets, subway tile backsplash, beverage center, and large island. Main level guest suite with full bath has beautiful hardwoods that run throughout the main level of home. Also enjoy two living areas on main both with fireplaces - one wood-burning and the other gas. Huge Master suite is on second floor separated from secondary bedrooms with large bonus room. Master features spacious walk-in closet and bath with dual vanity and frameless shower. New roof, new windows throughout and newly built 2-car garage. Wonderful Midwood location next to the arts district and minutes from Uptown.