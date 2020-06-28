All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM

2511 Yadkin Avenue

2511 Yadkin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Yadkin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hot VILLA HEIGHTS like-NEW home that’s sure to please. This gorgeous home has an OPEN FLOORPLAN w beautiful hardwoods that stretch throughout. Enter the heart of the home where your living & dining areas blend seamlessly. The lg kitchen boasts SS appl’s, Gas Range/Oven w hood, Granite Countertops, Bev Cooler (not pictured) & ceiling height tile backsplash. MASTER DOWN w Over-sized Glass-Enclosed shower & lg CUSTOM closet. Upstairs Beds 1 & 2 connect w spacious jack&jill bath w private vanities. Enjoy the skyline view from Bed 3 that stretches into private full bath w gliding glass shower door & oversized custom closet. The nearly maintenance-free backyard is an urban oasis w CABANA, HERB GARDEN & oversized HOBBY SHED all anchored w a delightful tree & wrapped in 8ft PRIVACY FENCE. Smooth STONE driveway offers gobs of parking. Ventless fireplace, covered front porch, tankless water heater & WALKING DISTANCE to LightRail,Breweries,Shopping, Cordelia Park & ALL NoDa & Optimist Park offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Yadkin Avenue have any available units?
2511 Yadkin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Yadkin Avenue have?
Some of 2511 Yadkin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Yadkin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Yadkin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Yadkin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Yadkin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2511 Yadkin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Yadkin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2511 Yadkin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Yadkin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Yadkin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2511 Yadkin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Yadkin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2511 Yadkin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Yadkin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Yadkin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

