2511 Yadkin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Hot VILLA HEIGHTS like-NEW home that’s sure to please. This gorgeous home has an OPEN FLOORPLAN w beautiful hardwoods that stretch throughout. Enter the heart of the home where your living & dining areas blend seamlessly. The lg kitchen boasts SS appl’s, Gas Range/Oven w hood, Granite Countertops, Bev Cooler (not pictured) & ceiling height tile backsplash. MASTER DOWN w Over-sized Glass-Enclosed shower & lg CUSTOM closet. Upstairs Beds 1 & 2 connect w spacious jack&jill bath w private vanities. Enjoy the skyline view from Bed 3 that stretches into private full bath w gliding glass shower door & oversized custom closet. The nearly maintenance-free backyard is an urban oasis w CABANA, HERB GARDEN & oversized HOBBY SHED all anchored w a delightful tree & wrapped in 8ft PRIVACY FENCE. Smooth STONE driveway offers gobs of parking. Ventless fireplace, covered front porch, tankless water heater & WALKING DISTANCE to LightRail,Breweries,Shopping, Cordelia Park & ALL NoDa & Optimist Park offer.