Large renovated home just feet away from Southend and the Light Rail! Hard to find 4 bedroom/4 bath home that includes 2 Master Suites. Home also boasts a large bonus room on the 3rd floor and an office/den on the main level. Master on the main floor features its own laundry room. Home has been upgraded with hardwoods through, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Yard has been fenced and features plenty of off street parking. Also available For Sale!