2504 Alyssa Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful single family, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to uptown. Only 1.5 miles to Panthers stadium. Built in 2015, Energy efficient with a tank-less hot water system. Large Master with walk-in closet. Alarm system monitoring included in rent as well as lawn care! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, HOA maintains lawn. Washer and dryer stays for your convenience!

6 month lease may be entertained

A qualified tenant must have:

- income 3x rent

- 640+ credit score

- clean background.

Pets are conditional with a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet