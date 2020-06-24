2504 Alyssa Lane

Amenities
Wonderful single family, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to uptown. Only 1.5 miles to Panthers stadium. Built in 2015, Energy efficient with a tank-less hot water system. Large Master with walk-in closet. Alarm system monitoring included in rent as well as lawn care! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, HOA maintains lawn. Washer and dryer stays for your convenience!
6 month lease may be entertained
A qualified tenant must have:
- income 3x rent
- 640+ credit score
- clean background.
Pets are conditional with a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet