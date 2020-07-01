All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:38 AM

2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H

2503 Kilborne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Kilborne Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Near Kilborne Park - Spacious, updated top story condo unit across the street from Kilborne Park. Large, private enclosed balcony with storage room overlooks picnic area. Balcony is accessible from both the master bedroom and living room. Extra-large master bedroom is complete with double vanity master bath. Large secondary bedroom also has an attached full bath. Updates include brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The main living space features a decorative brick fireplace with sleek, gallery style lighting over dining nook. Stacked washer/dryer unit and water included.

Convenient to Center City and just minutes from popular breweries, restaurants and shopping. Kilborne Park is appreciated for its scenic walking trails, covered picnic area, grills and great open space for outdoor activities.

Apply online at www.myhomeleasing.com/application/

Application Fee: $75 per adult

(RLNE2923503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H have any available units?
2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H have?
Some of 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H offer parking?
No, 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H have a pool?
No, 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H have accessible units?
No, 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H does not have units with dishwashers.

