2503 Kilborne Drive Apt H

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Near Kilborne Park - Spacious, updated top story condo unit across the street from Kilborne Park. Large, private enclosed balcony with storage room overlooks picnic area. Balcony is accessible from both the master bedroom and living room. Extra-large master bedroom is complete with double vanity master bath. Large secondary bedroom also has an attached full bath. Updates include brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The main living space features a decorative brick fireplace with sleek, gallery style lighting over dining nook. Stacked washer/dryer unit and water included.



Convenient to Center City and just minutes from popular breweries, restaurants and shopping. Kilborne Park is appreciated for its scenic walking trails, covered picnic area, grills and great open space for outdoor activities.



Apply online at www.myhomeleasing.com/application/



Application Fee: $75 per adult



