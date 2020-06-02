2503 Eastway Dr

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Duplex - Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located minutes from downtown Charlotte. Beautifully renovated this unit features beautiful kitchen with new appliances, white cabinets and modern backsplash. Entire unit features freshly painted gray walls and gray LVP floors throughout. Front porch area and yard in back for entertaining. Showings are by appointment only so please call 704-447-0159 to schedule your appointment. Hurry, this will not be available for long. To complete an application visit our website at www.falcononeclt.com, click on Residents, Vacancies, locate the property and click Apply Now



