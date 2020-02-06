2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050

Amenities

Absolutely Pristine End Unit located in a Gated Community. Southwest Charlotte townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage. Very private patio out back with wooded view. Beautiful hardwoods on main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and plenty of space. Nice upgrades including plantation shutters. Includes landscape maintenance, water, trash & recycling. Resort style amenities include : putting green, pool, fitness center. Very close to shopping and dining and minutes to I77, 485 and Airport. NO PETS. Video tour: https://youtu.be/iToqIFrj0Ng



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.