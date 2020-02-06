All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050

2501 Silverthorn Drive · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Video Tour https://youtu.be/iToqIFrj0Ng

Absolutely Pristine End Unit located in a Gated Community. Southwest Charlotte townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage. Very private patio out back with wooded view. Beautiful hardwoods on main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and plenty of space. Nice upgrades including plantation shutters. Includes landscape maintenance, water, trash & recycling. Resort style amenities include : putting green, pool, fitness center. Very close to shopping and dining and minutes to I77, 485 and Airport. NO PETS. Video tour: https://youtu.be/iToqIFrj0Ng

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 have any available units?
2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 have?
Some of 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 does offer parking.
Does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 has a pool.
Does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 have accessible units?
No, 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Silverthorn Dr # 1050 has units with dishwashers.
