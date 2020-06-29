2431 Columbus Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute updated bungalow. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet showcasing new barn doors. The second bedroom has two separate closets. New bath fixtures, tubs, showers and vanities. Hall bath has new custom designed barn doors. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, smooth top electric range, microwave. New cabinets includes built-in pantry. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout Freshly painted throughout. New Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Great covered front porch where you can sit, sip on a beverage and entertain. Large private back yard. Convenient location. New custom $450k+ houses being built across street. 7 minute drive to downtown, 5 minutes from airport,I-85, I-77 and 485. Can hear the cheers from Panthers Stadium on game day.

This neighborhood is one of the fastest growing communities in Charlotte. Community has added new restaurants

and night life. $10 uber ride to downtown festivities. 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF APPLICATION APPROVED BY 11/5