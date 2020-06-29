All apartments in Charlotte
Location

2431 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute updated bungalow. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet showcasing new barn doors. The second bedroom has two separate closets. New bath fixtures, tubs, showers and vanities. Hall bath has new custom designed barn doors. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, smooth top electric range, microwave. New cabinets includes built-in pantry. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout Freshly painted throughout. New Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Great covered front porch where you can sit, sip on a beverage and entertain. Large private back yard. Convenient location. New custom $450k+ houses being built across street. 7 minute drive to downtown, 5 minutes from airport,I-85, I-77 and 485. Can hear the cheers from Panthers Stadium on game day.
This neighborhood is one of the fastest growing communities in Charlotte. Community has added new restaurants
and night life. $10 uber ride to downtown festivities. 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF APPLICATION APPROVED BY 11/5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Columbus Circle have any available units?
2431 Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 Columbus Circle have?
Some of 2431 Columbus Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Columbus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2431 Columbus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2431 Columbus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2431 Columbus Circle offers parking.
Does 2431 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 Columbus Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 2431 Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 2431 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 Columbus Circle has units with dishwashers.
