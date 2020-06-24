Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2427 The Plaza Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom Home in Midwood - This cute little bungalow home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen comes with fridge and stove. Washer and dryer connections. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Gas heat, central air, water heater is electric.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4591693)