Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2427 The Plaza

Location

2427 the Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2427 The Plaza Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom Home in Midwood - This cute little bungalow home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen comes with fridge and stove. Washer and dryer connections. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Gas heat, central air, water heater is electric.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4591693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 The Plaza have any available units?
2427 The Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 The Plaza have?
Some of 2427 The Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 The Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2427 The Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 The Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2427 The Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2427 The Plaza offer parking?
No, 2427 The Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2427 The Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 The Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 The Plaza have a pool?
No, 2427 The Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2427 The Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2427 The Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 The Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 The Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
