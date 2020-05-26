All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:28 PM

2421 Haybrook Lane

2421 Haybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Haybrook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in beautiful Neighborhood. This property offers 1,884 square feet of living space Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty.Don't miss out!

Home Features:
Fenced Backyard
Washer & Dryer Hook-Up
Additional Sun deck
2 Car Garage
& More

[Pets Are Allowed]

-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections
- We will determine security deposit based off of your application
- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !
-If you have anymore questions feel free to call our office at or email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Haybrook Lane have any available units?
2421 Haybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Haybrook Lane have?
Some of 2421 Haybrook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Haybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Haybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Haybrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Haybrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Haybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Haybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 2421 Haybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Haybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Haybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 2421 Haybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Haybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 Haybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Haybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Haybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
