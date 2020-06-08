2408 Oak Leigh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with space to spare inside and out! Great high ceilings in the living room open up the space to make the most of the floor plan. Recently refreshed carpeting throughout along with a fresh coat of paint make this a property that will not last long! Rear patio with room for seating and entertaining, and a large front yard/driveway.



Located minutes away from Concord Mills, Concord Speedway and the Music Pavilion. Quick access to Interstate 85 and 485.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.