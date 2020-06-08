All apartments in Charlotte
2408 Oak Leigh Drive

2408 Oak Leigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Oak Leigh Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with space to spare inside and out! Great high ceilings in the living room open up the space to make the most of the floor plan. Recently refreshed carpeting throughout along with a fresh coat of paint make this a property that will not last long! Rear patio with room for seating and entertaining, and a large front yard/driveway.

Located minutes away from Concord Mills, Concord Speedway and the Music Pavilion. Quick access to Interstate 85 and 485.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive have any available units?
2408 Oak Leigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2408 Oak Leigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Oak Leigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Oak Leigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive offer parking?
No, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Oak Leigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Oak Leigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

