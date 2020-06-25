All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

238 S Cedar Street #4

238 S Cedar St · No Longer Available
Location

238 S Cedar St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Furnished 1 bed condo by Bank of America Stadium - Walk across to see the Panthers practice! This fully furnished unit has all furniture, art and accessories. Bring your clothes and your cookware and be ready for some Football! Just up the street from Draught with another restaurant/bars. Around the block from the coming Amtrak station. All rooms have vaulted ceilings with skylights that fill this home with light and make the space feel much more open and spacious for it's size. The bedroom features a queen storage bed with 4 large drawers, Bassett headboard, queen Simmons mattress, 2 two drawer night stands and the iconic Ikea standing mirror. The bathroom has a very nice marble top vanity. There is an LG European style all-in-one washer /dryer.The kitchen has all new cabinets, quartz countertops and high-end Bosch appliances. Both the oven and the microwave are also convection ovens. The loft/office has a closet, computer desk and hutch and a full sleeper sofa. Lease terms are flexible.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4778989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 S Cedar Street #4 have any available units?
238 S Cedar Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 S Cedar Street #4 have?
Some of 238 S Cedar Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 S Cedar Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
238 S Cedar Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 S Cedar Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 S Cedar Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 238 S Cedar Street #4 offer parking?
No, 238 S Cedar Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 238 S Cedar Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 S Cedar Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 S Cedar Street #4 have a pool?
No, 238 S Cedar Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 238 S Cedar Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 238 S Cedar Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 238 S Cedar Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 S Cedar Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
