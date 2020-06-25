238 S Cedar Street #4

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly microwave furnished oven

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities pet friendly

Fully Furnished 1 bed condo by Bank of America Stadium - Walk across to see the Panthers practice! This fully furnished unit has all furniture, art and accessories. Bring your clothes and your cookware and be ready for some Football! Just up the street from Draught with another restaurant/bars. Around the block from the coming Amtrak station. All rooms have vaulted ceilings with skylights that fill this home with light and make the space feel much more open and spacious for it's size. The bedroom features a queen storage bed with 4 large drawers, Bassett headboard, queen Simmons mattress, 2 two drawer night stands and the iconic Ikea standing mirror. The bathroom has a very nice marble top vanity. There is an LG European style all-in-one washer /dryer.The kitchen has all new cabinets, quartz countertops and high-end Bosch appliances. Both the oven and the microwave are also convection ovens. The loft/office has a closet, computer desk and hutch and a full sleeper sofa. Lease terms are flexible.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4778989)