Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Built in 2016, it is the most lovely modern townhouse right in the middle of South End. Floor to ceiling windows, open floor plan, private rooftop deck, and the best location in Charlotte. Walking distance to countless restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, grocery stores, Uptown, etc. Light rail station is also around the corner, so you won't need to drive anywhere! Contact us today for a viewing!