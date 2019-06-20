All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

234 W Bland Street

234 West Bland Street · No Longer Available
Location

234 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-story SouthEnd Townhome in the heart of Charlotte! Directly across from Hoppin' and SeoulFood - walk to the Light Rail, Bank Of America Stadium, Uptown, breweries, restaurants, and more. Leave your car parked all weekend! This home features a spacious open floorplan, wood floors on the main level, large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, dual master bedrooms and a lower level room perfect for a guest bedroom, home office or potentially a third bedroom. Oversized 1 car garage, driveway parking, and street parking. Pet friendly with a deposit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W Bland Street have any available units?
234 W Bland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 W Bland Street have?
Some of 234 W Bland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 W Bland Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 W Bland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W Bland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 W Bland Street is pet friendly.
Does 234 W Bland Street offer parking?
Yes, 234 W Bland Street offers parking.
Does 234 W Bland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 W Bland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W Bland Street have a pool?
No, 234 W Bland Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 W Bland Street have accessible units?
No, 234 W Bland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W Bland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 W Bland Street has units with dishwashers.
