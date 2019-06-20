234 W Bland Street

Amenities

Fantastic 3-story SouthEnd Townhome in the heart of Charlotte! Directly across from Hoppin' and SeoulFood - walk to the Light Rail, Bank Of America Stadium, Uptown, breweries, restaurants, and more. Leave your car parked all weekend! This home features a spacious open floorplan, wood floors on the main level, large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, dual master bedrooms and a lower level room perfect for a guest bedroom, home office or potentially a third bedroom. Oversized 1 car garage, driveway parking, and street parking. Pet friendly with a deposit!