2339 Whitford Lane

End Unit townhome in Park South Station. Convenient location to light rail and shopping. Located in desirable Park South Station!

3 bed 2.5 bath with loft.

Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace.

Master bedroom and bath on lower level. 2 secondary bedrooms with full hall bath on 2nd floor.

1/2 bath lower level

Lower level is all hardwood.

Bedrooms and loft on second level has carpet.

Eat in kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including gas range.

Washer and dryer included.

1 Car garage

Community offers clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and pool, all within an easy walk to the townhouse.

No interior smoking

Small pet considered with owner approval

AVAIL NOW!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

