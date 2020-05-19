All apartments in Charlotte
2339 Whitford Lane
2339 Whitford Lane

2339 Whitford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Whitford Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End Unit townhome in Park South Station. Convenient location to light rail and shopping. Located in desirable Park South Station!
3 bed 2.5 bath with loft.
Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fireplace.
Master bedroom and bath on lower level. 2 secondary bedrooms with full hall bath on 2nd floor.
1/2 bath lower level
Lower level is all hardwood.
Bedrooms and loft on second level has carpet.
Eat in kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including gas range.
Washer and dryer included.
1 Car garage
Community offers clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and pool, all within an easy walk to the townhouse.
No interior smoking
Small pet considered with owner approval
AVAIL NOW!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Whitford Lane have any available units?
2339 Whitford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Whitford Lane have?
Some of 2339 Whitford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Whitford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Whitford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Whitford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 Whitford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2339 Whitford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Whitford Lane offers parking.
Does 2339 Whitford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 Whitford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Whitford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2339 Whitford Lane has a pool.
Does 2339 Whitford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2339 Whitford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Whitford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Whitford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
