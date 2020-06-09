All apartments in Charlotte
2331 Hassell Place
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

2331 Hassell Place

2331 Hassell Place · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Hassell Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulously FURNISHED 2- Story END UNIT Brick Townhome in Myers Park at Selwyn Terraces. White Kitchen with Open Main Floor Plan. 2 Bed/2 Bath with lots of Natural Light, Gorgeous Hardwoods throughout both levels, White Shutters, Stainless Steal Appliances, Washer & Dryer. Doors from Covered Patio overlooking private grassy area Private Parking Spot plus Walkability to the Selwyn Shops & Restaurants, Queens College, Park Rd Shop Center and Freedom Park. Quaint and Comfortable living near Uptown in desirable neighborhood for Corporate Housing. Min 3 months rent at additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Hassell Place have any available units?
2331 Hassell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Hassell Place have?
Some of 2331 Hassell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Hassell Place currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Hassell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Hassell Place pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Hassell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2331 Hassell Place offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Hassell Place offers parking.
Does 2331 Hassell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Hassell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Hassell Place have a pool?
No, 2331 Hassell Place does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Hassell Place have accessible units?
No, 2331 Hassell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Hassell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Hassell Place has units with dishwashers.
