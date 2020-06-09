2331 Hassell Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulously FURNISHED 2- Story END UNIT Brick Townhome in Myers Park at Selwyn Terraces. White Kitchen with Open Main Floor Plan. 2 Bed/2 Bath with lots of Natural Light, Gorgeous Hardwoods throughout both levels, White Shutters, Stainless Steal Appliances, Washer & Dryer. Doors from Covered Patio overlooking private grassy area Private Parking Spot plus Walkability to the Selwyn Shops & Restaurants, Queens College, Park Rd Shop Center and Freedom Park. Quaint and Comfortable living near Uptown in desirable neighborhood for Corporate Housing. Min 3 months rent at additional fee.