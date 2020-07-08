2325 Oak Leigh Dr

Amenities

This lovely 3 BR 2.5 BA two-story home is just waiting for you, complete with a fenced back yard lined with trees!



The family room features a cozy fireplace, which family and friends will love gathering around to enjoy mugs of hot chocolate! The tiled kitchen, with a fully-equipped stainless steel appliance package, has tons of counter space and will be the hub around which dinners and celebrations will be enjoyed! It opens up into the dining room.



This very affordable home includes a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom and good-sized secondary bedrooms. A large deck overlooks the wooded back yard and includes a storage building for all your yard tools.



With easy access to I-485, shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away!



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**