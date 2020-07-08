All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2325 Oak Leigh Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2325 Oak Leigh Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:12 PM

2325 Oak Leigh Dr

2325 Oak Leigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Harris - Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2325 Oak Leigh Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 BR 2.5 BA two-story home is just waiting for you, complete with a fenced back yard lined with trees!

The family room features a cozy fireplace, which family and friends will love gathering around to enjoy mugs of hot chocolate! The tiled kitchen, with a fully-equipped stainless steel appliance package, has tons of counter space and will be the hub around which dinners and celebrations will be enjoyed! It opens up into the dining room.

This very affordable home includes a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom and good-sized secondary bedrooms. A large deck overlooks the wooded back yard and includes a storage building for all your yard tools.

With easy access to I-485, shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr have any available units?
2325 Oak Leigh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr have?
Some of 2325 Oak Leigh Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Oak Leigh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Oak Leigh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Oak Leigh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Oak Leigh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr offer parking?
No, 2325 Oak Leigh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Oak Leigh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr have a pool?
No, 2325 Oak Leigh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr have accessible units?
No, 2325 Oak Leigh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Oak Leigh Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Oak Leigh Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte